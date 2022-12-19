Dr. Stephen Banco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Banco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Keystone Spine and Pain Management Center2607 Keiser Blvd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 509-0840Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Had extensive spinal surgery, stayed afterwards at the surgical Institute for two days, excellent care and staff. Up and walking pain gone the next day. Board Certified Doctor unmatched care and treatment I wish I could rate a 10 I would. Thank you ???? for giving me my life back Dr Banco you are a wonderful person and Doctor. Have a wonderful holiday.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881686772
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Lehigh University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Banco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banco has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Banco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.