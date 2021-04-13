See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Canon City, CO
Dr. Stephen Barbee, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (19)
Overview of Dr. Stephen Barbee, MD

Dr. Stephen Barbee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canon City, CO. 

Dr. Barbee works at Stephen Barbee, MD in Canon City, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barbee's Office Locations

    Stephen Barbee, MD
    614 Yale Pl, Canon City, CO 81212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 275-4151
    Stephen Barbee, MD
    1335 Phay Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 275-4151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center
  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Urinary Incontinence
Sleep Apnea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Urinary Incontinence
Sleep Apnea

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr. Barbee listens to concerns and explains well
    — Apr 13, 2021
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1992096242
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbee works at Stephen Barbee, MD in Canon City, CO. View the full address on Dr. Barbee’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

