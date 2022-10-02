Overview of Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD

Dr. Stephen Bardot, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine - Kansas City, Kansas and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Bardot works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.