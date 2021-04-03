Overview of Dr. Stephen Barr, MD

Dr. Stephen Barr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barr works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Norway, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.