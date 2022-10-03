Overview

Dr. Stephen Basheda, DO is a Pulmonologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Basheda works at St. Clair Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.