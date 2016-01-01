Overview

Dr. Stephen Battista, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Battista works at University of Minnesota Physicians Heart in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.