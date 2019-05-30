Overview of Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD

Dr. Stephen Bayles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Bayles works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.