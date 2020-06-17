Overview of Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD

Dr. Stephen Bayne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Bayne works at Plastic Surgery Associates LLP in Moline, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.