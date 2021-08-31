See All Hematologists in Birmingham, AL
Hematology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Beck, MD

Dr. Stephen Beck, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Beck works at Birmingham Hematology Oncology in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Hematology Oncology
    2728 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Excellent Oncologist. Provides quality care in a compassionate and caring manner. Staff is also very attentive and helpful.
    Vickie Gamble — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Beck, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Beck, MD

    • Hematology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881612612
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Hematology
