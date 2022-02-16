Overview of Dr. Stephen Becker, MD

Dr. Stephen Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at THE CENTER FOR DERMATOLOGY AND PLASTIC S in Maryville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.