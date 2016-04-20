Dr. Stephen Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Becker, MD
Dr. Stephen Becker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates Sc233 E Erie St Ste 804, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 944-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have found Dr. Becker to be a very skilled surgeon and very capable of handling complicated medical issues..He takes adequate time explaining procedures and medications needed.
About Dr. Stephen Becker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
