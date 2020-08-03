Overview of Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD

Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Behrman works at Baptist Medical Group - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.