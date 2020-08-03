See All General Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (26)
Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD

Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Behrman works at Baptist Medical Group - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behrman's Office Locations

    Cary M. Finn & Associates P. C.
    6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 301, Memphis, TN 38120 (901) 226-0456
    Bapt Mem Hosp East
    6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 (901) 226-5000
    Just for Women Pllc
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 201, Memphis, TN 38120 (901) 226-2960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Esophageal Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sphincterotomy
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vagotomy
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr. Behrman saved my life. He is an awesome person that cares about his patients. He is compassionate and committed to the recovery of his patients. There are no words to express my appreciation for Dr. Behrman.
    — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Behrman, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1942266713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
