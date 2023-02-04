Overview of Dr. Stephen Bell, MD

Dr. Stephen Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.