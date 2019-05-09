Overview of Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD

Dr. Stephen Benirschke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Benirschke works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.