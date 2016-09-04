Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD
Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Urologic Physicians PA6363 France Ave S Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7660
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5800
University of Minnesota Health Urology Clinic 305 Ridgeview Building305 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 377, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 920-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent Dr. Did my surgery for kidney cancer. Great bedside manner. Talked me through entire procedure. Answered all my questions as well as my spouse's questions. Highly recommend Dr. Bennett.
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154589364
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
