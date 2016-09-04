Overview of Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD

Dr. Stephen Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Bennett works at Urologic Physicians PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.