Dr. Stephen Benson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Benson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stephen Benson, DPM
Dr. Stephen Benson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Benson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
-
1
The Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Centers28240 Agoura Rd Ste 101, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (805) 497-6979
-
2
Agoura Los Robles Podiatry Centers555 Marin St Ste 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-6979Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Center5115 Clareton Dr Ste 120, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 707-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 227 W Janss Rd Ste 315, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-6979
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson?
listens to patients Evaluates and gives options for treatment I've been to many doctors that don't always in a good mood considering work load always in a good word and positive
About Dr. Stephen Benson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1508885278
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benson speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.