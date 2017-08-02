See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Stephen Berg, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Berg, MD

Dr. Stephen Berg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Berg works at Internal Medicine Of Blue Ash in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berg's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine of Blue Ash
    9330 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 891-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 02, 2017
    The most compassionate, thoughtful physician I've experienced. He LISTENS to his patients and is incredibly thorough in his examinations. If you want a Turn-and-Burn clinic, this is not the place for you. If you want experienced and excellent care, with a strong dose of humility, this is where you should go!
    Rich in Cincinnati, OH — Aug 02, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Berg, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508867243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Stephen Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg works at Internal Medicine Of Blue Ash in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Berg’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

