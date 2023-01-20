Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
-
2
St Joseph Mercy Hospital620 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (734) 434-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr. Berger subbed for Dr. D and that was fine. He's also a very good dr....
About Dr. Stephen Berger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1407146517
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.