Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD
Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from Szegedi Medicine Study University.
Dr. Berkes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berkes' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Berkes Integrative Medicine, P.A.3231 Gulf Gate Dr Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 921-0777Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkes?
I feel very confident with the care I receive with Dr. Berkes over the last 3 years.
About Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1386795375
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital For Specialty Care
- Szegedi Medicine Study University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkes accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.