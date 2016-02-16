See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD

Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from Szegedi Medicine Study University.

Dr. Berkes works at Dr. Berkes Integrative Medicine, P.A. in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Berkes Integrative Medicine, P.A.
    3231 Gulf Gate Dr Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 921-0777
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Berkes, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386795375
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital For Specialty Care
    Medical Education
    • Szegedi Medicine Study University
