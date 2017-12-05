Dr. Bindner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Bindner, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bindner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Bindner works at
Locations
Mid Cities- Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 320, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 684-3500
Medtopia Medical Clinic8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 414, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 200-3256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bindner has been my doctor for 15 years. Great doctor and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Bindner, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265472518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bindner speaks Spanish.
