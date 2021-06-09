Dr. Stephen Blumberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Blumberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Blumberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1113 S State St Ste 100, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 734-7676
-
2
Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs121 Becks Woods Dr Ste 200, Bear, DE 19701 Directions (302) 834-7676
-
3
Delaware Cardiovascular Associates P.A.1403 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 661-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blumberg is very kind and most knowledgeable.
About Dr. Stephen Blumberg, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1396709440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
