Overview of Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD

Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Boghossian works at Stephen P. Boghossian M.d. PC in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.