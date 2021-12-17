Overview of Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD

Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Bookbinder works at Stephen A Bookbinder MD in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.