Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD
Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Bookbinder works at
Dr. Bookbinder's Office Locations
Stephen A Bookbinder M.d. P.A.3210 SW 33rd Rd Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34474 (352) 237-7171
3304 SW 34th Cir Ste 201, Ocala, FL 34474 (859) 323-5871
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Okay, so...I have been trying to get help and a diagnosis for quite some time now and it' been expensive and difficult because my condition is extremely rare. Dr. Bookbinder was my 2nd Rheumatoid doctor to see in Ocala as the first one said I looked to good to be sick! GRRR. (Dr. Offenger I think?) I left there in tears ad it was a blessing I was sent on my way to find a better doctor. However, I was skeptical about Dr. Bookbinder because I read the reviews and honestly...turns out EVERYONE at this office is quite the opposite of what these negative reviews had said! The staff is actually very friendly and so kind, very personable and they put me at ease. I wouldn't even take the time to say it if it wasn't true! Dr. Bookbinder is really a smart doctor and is the most in-tune, smart doctor I have been to about my condition. My condition can take many many (up to 7 years approx. time) years to diagnose but through elimination, some testing and my symptoms he has managed to narrow it d
About Dr. Stephen Bookbinder, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699767202
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- Franklin Square Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bookbinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bookbinder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bookbinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bookbinder works at
Dr. Bookbinder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bookbinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookbinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookbinder.
