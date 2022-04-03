See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD

Urology
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD

Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC

Dr. Boorjian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boorjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2022
    Completed prostatectomy. No complications. Has a great team.
    — Apr 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942313432
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

