Overview

Dr. Stephen Boudreaux, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Boudreaux works at Iberia Medical Center North Cmp in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.