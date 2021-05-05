Dr. Stephen Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Box, MD
Dr. Stephen Box, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
State Franklin OBGYN Specialist301 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-1300
Franklin Woods Community Hospital300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 302-1000
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Pllc215 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-4819
Kidsfirst Pediatrics Inc.5000 MONARCH PT, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 794-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Very caring with great bedside and chairside manner. Explains things well in terms you can understand. Instills confidence that he will take care of you just as he would a member of his own family. I am thankful for his taking care of me and and my sister when we needed surgery and afterward.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326044892
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Box has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Box accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Box has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.
