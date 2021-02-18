Overview

Dr. Stephen Boyajian, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.



Dr. Boyajian works at Advanced Pain Consultants PA in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.