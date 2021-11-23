Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD
Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Boyce's Office Locations
New Life Center for Bariatric Surgery10810 Parkside Dr Ste 305, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 694-9676
- 2 10810 Parkside Dr Physicians Plz Ste 305, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Boyce's for about 15 years. He performed my gastric bypass initially and has been there every step of the way even when I was at a hospital he did not work at, he made sure someone he trusted was taking care of me. He has gone out of his way to be there if I had issues...he is truly a patient advocate. I have recommended him for years and will not stop.
About Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093822553
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Dr. Boyce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyce speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce.
