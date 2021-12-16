Overview of Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD

Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Brandstetter works at MARK C. HORATTAS, MD in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.