Overview

Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Brandt works at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.