Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD

Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.

Dr. Brandt works at Enterprise Children's Center and Family Medicine in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Ozark, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brandt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enterprise Children's Center and Family Medicine
    105 E Watts St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 393-5437
  2. 2
    Ozark Pediatric Associates
    633 S Union Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 774-1412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    we are so thankful to have someone like Dr. Brandt in our area. If we ever move we will probably still make the drive to keep him as a pediatrician. Both my kids are very comfortable with him and he always explains everything well and gives time for any questions we have. We never feel rushed and we leave encouraged, educated and calm. He listens, isn’t pushy, and truly cares about his patients. We are grateful to have found this great pediatrician!
    Laura — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942302435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Keesler Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

