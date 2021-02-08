Overview of Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD

Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.



Dr. Brassell works at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center Ltd in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.