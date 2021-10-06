Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD
Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Breaud's Office Locations
Vitreoretinal Institute7698 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 927-8141Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Stephen D Downs MD301 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-8242
Brass Surgery Center5328 Didesse Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-1718
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Breaud is an amazing doctor!!!! He takes time to explain my condition and things I should be aware of as a warning sign to potential problems. He has performed multiple surgeries to ensure I get the best opportunity to maintain my vision. Dr. Breaud cares about his patients, which means a lot when most doctors treat patients like they are on a conveyer belt. I am happy that Dr. Breaud is not that type of doctor. He cares. His staff is friendly and welcoming.
About Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
