Overview of Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD

Dr. Stephen Breaud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Breaud works at Vitreoretinal Institute in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.