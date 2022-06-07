Dr. Stephen Breda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Breda, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Breda, MD
Dr. Stephen Breda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Breda works at
Dr. Breda's Office Locations
Stephen D. Breda MD Facs. PC4695 Main St Ste 1, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-5166
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Breda & when I called to make an appointment, I was given an appointment, that very day! Dr. Breda has a wonderful bedside manner, explains everything he's doing, answers all questions thoroughly. Couldn't have asked for a better visit with a physician.
About Dr. Stephen Breda, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breda has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Otitis Media and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Breda speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Breda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.