Dr. Stephen Brietzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brietzke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Locations
1
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2273
2
Curators of the University of Missouri404 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-2273
3
Cosmopolitan International Diabetes3315 Berrywood Dr Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-3818
- 4 7687 PO Box, Columbia, MO 65205 Directions (573) 882-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Pershing Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was favorably impressed with Dr Brietzke. He came in already up to speed on my husband's fairly complicated health background, listened well without interrupting, and offered helpful encouragement along the way. I'd recommend him to anyone dealing with diabetes.
About Dr. Stephen Brietzke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831136563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brietzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brietzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brietzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brietzke has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brietzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brietzke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brietzke.
