Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM
Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
Dr. Brigido works at
Dr. Brigido's Office Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health-chiro2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
3
Independence505 Independence Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 420-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigido?
About Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407853336
Education & Certifications
- St Agnes Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Randolph-Macon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brigido has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brigido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brigido works at
Dr. Brigido has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brigido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigido. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.