Dr. Stephen Brockmeier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Augusta Health, Sentara Rmh Medical Center, University Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2280 Ivy Rd Ste 1304, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2663
- 2 515 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 1100, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-7778
- 3 545 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 140UVA, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-9198
- Augusta Health
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Dr. Brockmeier was patient and compassionate and really helped me understand what was necessary for a full recovery. He and his entire staff are top notch!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brockmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brockmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brockmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brockmeier has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brockmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockmeier.
