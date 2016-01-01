See All Plastic Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Hartford, CT
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Brown works at Advanced Concepts in Cosmetic Surgery & Skincare in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Concepts in Cosmetic Surgery & Skincare
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2105, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 669-6432
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083773956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Advanced Concepts in Cosmetic Surgery & Skincare in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

