Overview of Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.