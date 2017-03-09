Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Lakeside Orthopedics PC16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5312
Chi Health Midlands11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-4866
Chi Health Clinic1413 S Washington St Ste 200, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-0820
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Brown based on the recommendation of a friend. I was having severe pain in my shoulder when raising my arm up and back. After x-rays and an MRI Dr. Brown stated I had some degeneration of the labrum associated with aging and bursitis. He recommended a cortisone shot and physical therapy. I did the PT twice per week for approx. 5 weeks. Very good results. I'm not experiencing any pain only tightness when making the up and away motion.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801827431
- University of Iowa
