Dr. Stephen Brownlee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brownlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brownlee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Brownlee, MD
Dr. Stephen Brownlee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Brownlee works at
Dr. Brownlee's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Oklahoma Surgery Center LLC5020 E 68th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-3636
-
2
Ryan P Conley Pllc9343 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-3636
- 3 8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 110, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 523-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brownlee?
Excellent Doctor! I highly recommend Stephen Brownlee! My husband was a trauma patient. Dr. Brownlee rebuilt his face with titanium where all bone had been crushed! Even the plastic surgeons praised his work! He is an amazing doctor with a great personality and bedside manner.
About Dr. Stephen Brownlee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457345993
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownlee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brownlee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brownlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brownlee works at
Dr. Brownlee has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownlee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.