Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Burgun works at Uhmp - Dr Burgun in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uhmp - Dr Burgun
    13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 1, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
  2. 2
    University Primary Care Practices Inc
    13241 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-3621
  3. 3
    University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center - Bhu
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 285-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 30, 2020
    I have had Hypothyroidism since I was born, and my original Endocrinologist could never get it regulated. I have been seeing Dr. Burgun 11 Years and have been great since.
    — Oct 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396831798
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

