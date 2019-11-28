Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD
Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Burkhart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burkhart's Office Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
-
2
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Stone Oak150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkhart?
Dr Burkhart and his team are true professionals and a class act! These 2 qualities provide needed assurance when headed towards surgery!!
About Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366487498
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oregon Orthopaedic and Fracture Care Clinic
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Rice University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkhart works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.