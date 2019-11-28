See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (54)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD

Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Burkhart works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkhart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area
    400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
  2. 2
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Stone Oak
    150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area
    3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Shoulder
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders

Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2019
    Dr Burkhart and his team are true professionals and a class act! These 2 qualities provide needed assurance when headed towards surgery!!
    — Nov 28, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Burkhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Oregon Orthopaedic and Fracture Care Clinic
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkhart works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burkhart’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

