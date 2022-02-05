Overview

Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Burpee works at Northwest Medical Centre in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.