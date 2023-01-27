Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bush, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Bush, MD
Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC Gynecologic Oncology13 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bush?
Very happy my friends sent me here. I had robotic surgery, back on my feet and I’m cured! He explained things well and answered my questions.
About Dr. Stephen Bush, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083875710
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Ctr U South Fla
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.