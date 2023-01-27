See All Oncologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Stephen Bush, MD

Oncology
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Bush, MD

Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bush works at CAMC Gynecologic Oncology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Gynecologic Oncology
    13 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 925-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Very happy my friends sent me here. I had robotic surgery, back on my feet and I’m cured! He explained things well and answered my questions.
    E. Clark — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Bush, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083875710
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt Cancer Ctr U South Fla
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
