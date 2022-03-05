Overview

Dr. Stephen Butler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Dartmouth Medical Center in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Westport, MA, Somerset, MA and Portsmouth, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.