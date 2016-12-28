Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Butler, MD
Dr. Stephen Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is great doctor,I am so grateful to him 10+ ??
About Dr. Stephen Butler, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Case West Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine|Mt Sinai Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
