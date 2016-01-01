Overview

Dr. Stephen Buto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Buto works at MICHAEL D DUNG MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.