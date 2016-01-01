Dr. Stephen Buto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Buto, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Buto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Stephen K. Buto, MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 105, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Buto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
