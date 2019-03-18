See All Allergists & Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Canfield works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I was extremely impressed with Dr. Canfield in both his demeanor and expertise. I was referred specifically to him by my gastroenterologist due to previous allergic reactions I'd had to medications in a specific "family" which is the gold standard for my medical issue. Dr. Canfield is tops on my list. He came to the waiting area to accompany me into his office which is extremely unusual. He has a very pleasant calming air. He explained exactly how he was going to proceed and interpret my results
    About Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437218690
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canfield works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Canfield’s profile.

    Dr. Canfield has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Canfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

