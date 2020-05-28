Dr. Stephen Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
1
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6900
2
Gastroenterology Associates Inc.1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1144
3
Indianapolis Endoscopy Center Llp8315 E 56th St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 621-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Has lots of time for you and explains everything so you can understand. Would recommend.
About Dr. Stephen Carlson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
